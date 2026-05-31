51 injury, burn marks found on deceased toddler's body; mother, partner arrested in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: About 51 injury marks were found on the body, including genitals and sole, of a one-and-a-half year old child who died recently.</p><p>The brutal incident took place at Nedumangad in the suburb of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> and the child's mother and her partner have been arrested.</p><p>Arshid, son of Akhila, was taken to hospital on Friday. The latter's partner, Ashkar, said that Arshid was showing discomfort while sleeping after having food and died by night.</p><p>On further investigation and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/post-mortem">post-mortem</a> examination, the injury marks on the kid's body were revealed. Many of the injuries were suspected to be burn injuries and multiple injury marks were found on the sole.</p><p>Police suspect that the child was suffering brutal torture from her mother and her partner.</p><p>Ashkar reportedly confessed that he banged the child's head towards the wall for crying while having food and he had inflicted the burn injuries on the sole using a lighter.</p>.Man arrested for assaulting one-year-old son leading to death in Kerala.<p>Agitated local people tried to attack Ashkar while he was taken to the home for evidence collection on Sunday.</p><p>Arshid's father ended life by suicide two years back, a few months ahead of Akhila delivering the child. Later she started living with Ashkar, who is a driver.</p><p>Recently, the child suffered fractures on both hands. While the couple maintained that the child fell from cycle, the child's grandparents were suspicious of torture and sought the child's custody. But the authorities allowed the mother to have the child with her.</p><p>Police sources said that a detailed probe was required to find out the reasons for the torture. There were also allegations that Ashkar is a habitual offender and his first wife Amina also suffered brutal assault from him and is now in coma.</p><p>Kerala Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna said that steps would be taken to avert such brutal torture that children face at home.</p>