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51 injury, burn marks found on deceased toddler's body; mother, partner arrested in Kerala

Ashkar reportedly confessed that he banged the child's head towards the wall for crying while having food and he had inflicted the burn injuries on the sole using a lighter.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeburn injuriesToddler

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