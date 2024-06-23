A bureaucrat and politician's hug goes viral in Kerala

Iyer, who posted the picture on social media, said that she was amazed by the dedication of Radhakrishnan when he took up the issues of the tribal villages of Pathanamthitta while she was serving as district collector there.

The picture was taken when Radhakrishan visited her official residence and spent some time with her family.

Many women writers and activists have shared the picture highlighting the social limitations still prevalent in Kerala over a man and woman hugging each other as a mark of respect. Sabarinadhan too shared the picture with a post saying that he was happy that the picture of a woman hugging a man in respect is being discussed positively now.