A hub for Maldivians for health and education, concerns mount in Kerala amid diplomatic row

Thiruvananthapuram, DHNS: Kerala has more reasons to worry over the ongoing differences between India and Maldives, as hundreds of Maldivians frequently come down to Kerala for medical treatment and education.

Even the polling for the Maldivian presidential election used to be held at the consulate of Maldives in Thiruvananthapuram. Around 215 voters had reportedly exercised their franchise in Thiruvananthapuram in the last elections held in September.

As per Kerala tourism department's statistics, 11.04 per cent of the foreign tourists who came to Kerala during 2022 were from Maldives, second to the US.

Owing to the proximity between Maldives and Kerala, the south Indian state is often considered as the gateway of Maldivians to India. Over the last many years, hundreds of Maldivians visited Kerala, especially Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, for medical and education purposes. Many hospitals also offer special counters.