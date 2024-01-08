A hub for Maldivians for health and education, concerns mount in Kerala amid diplomatic row

Thiruvananthapuram, DHNS: Kerala has more reasons to worry over the ongoing differences between India and Maldives, as hundreds of Maldivians frequently come down to Kerala for medical treatment and education.
Even the polling for the Maldivian presidential election used to be held at the consulate of Maldives in Thiruvananthapuram. Around 215 voters had reportedly exercised their franchise in Thiruvananthapuram in the last elections held in September.
As per Kerala tourism department's statistics, 11.04 per cent of the foreign tourists who came to Kerala during 2022 were from Maldives, second to the US.
Owing to the proximity between Maldives and Kerala, the south Indian state is often considered as the gateway of Maldivians to India. Over the last many years, hundreds of Maldivians visited Kerala, especially Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, for medical and education purposes. Many hospitals also offer special counters.
The flow of Maldivians has been offering livelihood to many locals, including the lodging and house rental sectors. Many youths work as translators and aides for Maldivians in Kerala.
Many Maldivian families have rented out their homes in Maldives at attractive rents and are taking houses for rents in Kerala, especially for purposes like long term medical needs and education.
The Maldivian airlines had also recently enhanced the air connectivity to Kerala owing to huge demand.
"Till a few years back, Thiruvananthapuram has been the hub of Maldivians. However, now hospitals in Kochi are also tapping the opportunity as Maldives health scheme 'Aasandha' could be availed at hospitals in Kochi as well," said an industry source who preferred not to be quoted.
Meanwhile, the high presence of Maldivians in Kerala is also posing security concerns, especially in view of the widespread social media campaigns against the Maldives over the remarks by deputy ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police sources said that as of now, no security issues have come up in Kerala. However, the police are maintaining a vigil.