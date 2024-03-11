A K Antony may be forced to campaign against son Anil in Kerala as Modi roadshow in state draws near

Modi is scheduled to campaign for BJP candidates at Palakkad on March 15 and Pathanamthitta on March 17. This year so far Modi attended three public meetings in Kerala and staged road shows at Thrissur and Kochi. The frequent visits of Modi to Kerala highlights BJP's focus on Kerala and other southern states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Anil Antony, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP last year, is taking on three time Congress MP Anto Antony and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac at Pathanamthitta. Christian vote banks and NRI connections are key factors of the constituency.

Even as the BJP hopes that former Congress leader P C George, who recently joined the ruling party at the Centre, could help in canvassing among Christians in the state to garner more votes in Kerala for BJP.

George was reportedly unhappy over Anil's candidature as George himself was pinning hopes of becoming BJP's candidate from Pathanamthitta.

Modi's proposed roadshow at Palakkad also assumes significance as Palakkad is also considered as an 'A+' constituency by the party. BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar, who is contesting against sitting MP V K Sreekantan and CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, had secured over 21 percent of votes last time.