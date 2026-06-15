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Homeindiakerala

A ticket to relief: Priyadarshini scheme sparks joy among women across Kerala

It brought relief, savings, and for many, a sense of greater independence as the UDF government's much-publicised Priyadarshini free travel scheme came into force in ordinary KSRTC buses.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsKeralaBus

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