Abhimanyu murder case: 11 crucial documents go missing from Kerala court; CPM demands probe

Thiruvanthapuram: Raising many eyebrows, as many as 11 documents, including charge-sheet, postmortem report and statements of witnesses and accused, in the 2018 murder case of Maharajas College student Abhimanyu went missing from from a court in Kochi.

The incident assumes much significance as accused in the case include activists of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The 26 accused in the case included activists of PFI, its student outfit Campus Front and its political arm SDPI.

After the principal sessions court in Kochi informed the Kerala High Court documents went missing in last December, the High Court has instructed the missing documents shall be reconstructed using the copies of the documents.

All parties in the case are asked to give any objections, if any, towards reconstructing the documents by March 17. The incident came out only the other day after notices were sent to the parties concerned.