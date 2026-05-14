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Accept Congress decision appointing V D Satheesan as Kerala CM: K C Venugopal

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal, who was one of the three persons being considered for the post, said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 08:20 IST
India NewsKerala NewsV D SatheesanKerala Legislative AssemblySenior Congress leader

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