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Accused found guilty in Kerala doctor's murder; prosecution foils accused's bid to frame himself Schizophrenic

The prosecution also provided evidence of the normal life that the accused was leading ahead of the crime to prove that he was insane.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsKerala

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