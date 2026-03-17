<p>A school teacher accused in the murder of a young doctor on duty at a hospital in Kollam in Kerala was found guilty by an additional session's court.</p><p>G Sandeep, who brutally stabbed Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital in Kerala on May 10, 2023, even made a bid to escape from the case by framing himself as a person with Schizophrenia. The court will pronounce the sentence on Thursday.</p>.Kerala HC dismisses Antony Raju's plea to suspend conviction in evidence tampering case.<p>Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padikkal said that the accused referred to psychiatry books in the prison library to learn about the behavior of persons with Schizophrenia with the intention of misleading the investigation and prosecution that he was insane and thereby escape from punishment.</p><p>Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code provides legal defense for individuals with unsound minds. Sandeep tried to use this loophole.</p><p>"Sandeep, who is an educated person, tried to hatch a brilliant plot to escape from the case by learning the behavior of persons with Schizophrenia from psychiatry books in the prison library. But the police and prosecution could foil it with the help of a medical board comprising expert psychiatrists. The doctors interviewed him in detail during the investigation. During the trial stage the accused tried to establish that he was insane. But it could be proved beyond doubt that the accused was not insane," he said.</p><p>The prosecution also provided evidence of the normal life that the accused was leading ahead of the crime to prove that he was insane.</p><p>Sandeep was taken to hospital by the police during the late hours after he suffered injuries in a scuffle with neighbours. He turned violent at the hospital and attacked those treating him. While others managed to escape, he brutally stabbed Dr Das with surgical scissors. </p><p>The court found Sandeep guilty under various sections of IPC including murder and destruction of evidence as well as Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.</p>