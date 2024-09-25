Actor Idavela Babu arrested in actress assault case, released on bail

Kochi: Malayalam actor Idavela Babu was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said.

This is the second arrest of an actor by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of portions of the Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated such issues.