Actor Santhosh Nair killed in road accident in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair was killed after a road accident at Enathu in the district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Nair was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Man dies after casting vote in Kerala's Thrissur.<p>Nair suffered critical injuries after his chest hit at steering wheel of the vehicle, police said.</p>.<p>His wife suffered a fracture in her ribs, they added.</p>.<p>Nair made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film <em>Ithu Njangalude Katha</em> and went on to act in over 100 films, donning a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, supporting roles etc.</p>.<p>His latest film, <em>Mohiniyattam</em>, is currently running in theatres.</p>