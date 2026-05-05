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Actor Santhosh Nair killed in road accident in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Nair was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsKeralaAccidentPathanamthitta

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