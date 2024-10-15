Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested, later released after alleged involvement in road accident

The Ernakulam Central Police said it had registered a case against the actor following the incident, which occurred last month.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 08:47 IST
Kerala NewsRoad accidentActorSreenath Bhasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us