Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested, later released after alleged involvement in road accident

<p>Kochi: Actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and later released on station bail in connection with a road accident in which a car he was allegedly traveling in collided with a bike and failed to stop, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Ernakulam Central Police said it had registered a case against the actor following the incident, which occurred last month.</p>.Audi hit-and-run case: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader's son goes missing.<p>The victim had sustained injuries after his bike was struck by the car.</p>.<p>While Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday, his arrest was recorded, and he was released on bail, a police officer said, without elaborating.</p>