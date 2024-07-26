Addicted to online rummy games, woman official siphons off Rs 20 crore from Kerala firm

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior woman official at a private firm at Thrissur in Kerala has been accused of siphoning off around Rs 20 crore.

The accused, identified as Dhanya Mohan, surrendered before the police on Friday evening. The reason behind the woman's embezzlement of funds was her addiction to online rummy games and other such addictive gambling games online.

Based on the firm's complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation earlier this week. The firm is associated with a group that runs a known non-banking financial company.