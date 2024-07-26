Addicted to online rummy games, woman official siphons off Rs 20 crore from Kerala firm

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior woman official at a private firm at Thrissur in Kerala has been accused of siphoning off around Rs 20 crore.
The accused, identified as Dhanya Mohan, surrendered before the police on Friday evening. The reason behind the woman's embezzlement of funds was her addiction to online rummy games and other such addictive gambling games online.
Based on the firm's complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation earlier this week. The firm is associated with a group that runs a known non-banking financial company.
Mohan, who has been working as an assistant general manager of the tech firm, allegedly transferred funds illegally to various accounts of her family members over the last five years through fake loan accounts.
The malpractice came to light recently, when she took off from her job, citing illness. When the police searched her houses at Thrissur and Kollam, she was absconding. But by evening, she had surrendered.
Police sources said that preliminary investigation revealed that she had amassed wealth disproportionate to her income from known sources. Hence the assets would be seized.
Thrissur Rural SP Navneet Sharma said that a special investigation team was constituted to probe further into the scam.
Published 26 July 2024, 14:44 IST