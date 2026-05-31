Administrators not above criticism, says Kerala CM Satheesan

<p>Kottayam, Kerala: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> on Sunday said that those in positions of power, including himself, are not beyond criticism and that constructive criticism is essential for the progress of society.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 140th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily 'Deepika', Satheesan said criticism aimed at the progress and welfare of the state should be welcomed.</p>.<p>"The beauty of democracy lies in the freedom of people to express their opinions. Therefore, press freedom must be protected," he said.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister noted that various reports indicate a decline in media freedom in the country and stressed the need to safeguard independent journalism.</p>.<p>He said governments and public institutions should be willing to correct themselves when shortcomings are pointed out.</p>.Kerala reset | V D Satheesan’s accessible style breaks Pinarayi Vijayan’s fortress politics.<p>"When criticism comes, we must be prepared to rectify our mistakes. I hope Kerala's media will continue to play that corrective role and move forward with strength," he said.</p>.<p>Praising Deepika for its long-standing contribution to public life, Satheesan said the newspaper has remained committed to the mission it set for itself at the time of its founding.</p>.<p>He said the daily has consistently stood with minorities, farmers and ordinary citizens, raising issues affecting them through its news coverage and editorials.</p>.<p>Referring to concerns faced by farmers that have been highlighted by the newspaper, the CM assured that the state government would take the initiative to address those issues.</p>.<p>"I give my assurance that the government will take steps to resolve the problems of farmers that have been brought to public attention through Deepika's editorials," he said.</p>.<p>The event was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan among others.</p>