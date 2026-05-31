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Administrators not above criticism, says Kerala CM Satheesan

Speaking at the 140th anniversary celebrations of Malayalam daily 'Deepika', Satheesan said criticism aimed at the progress and welfare of the state should be welcomed.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

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