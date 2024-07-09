After Vizhinjam, Kerala government to launch shipping services to other ports in state

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday announced that with the commencement of operations at Vizhinjam International Port, shipping services will be launched to other ports in the state as well.

With operations beginning in Vizhinjam, coastal shipping of goods is expected to be strengthened in the southern state, Minister for Ports V N Vasavan said.

The Kerala Maritime Board has already begun discussions with private shipping companies to promote coastal shipping of goods, he said.