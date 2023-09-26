After JD(S)-NDA pact, Kerala unit yet to decide on joining alliance

The decision of Janata Dal(S) to join hands with the BJP has put the party state unit and the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a dilemma.

JD(S) is a coalition partner of the LDF in Kerala, and the party has two MLAs, including a minister. As the JD(S) state leadership is delaying a decision on its stand on the national leadership's decision to join hands with the BJP, the Congress is also putting the CPM under pressure.

Opposition leader V D Satheensan of the Congress alleged that the CPM's reluctance to oust JD(S) from the Left front, despite the latter aligning with the BJP at the national level, was exposing the double standards of the CPM.

Differences within the JD(S) state unit over various options are learnt to be the reason for the party to delay firming up the decision. Even as party state leaders maintain that it will remain with the Left Front in Kerala, the CPM was also insisting on a firm decision of the party's state unit on breaking up from the national unit.