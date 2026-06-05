'Against Islamic beliefs': Scholars' body objects to MLA Fathima Thahiliya lighting traditional lamp

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst a row over Indian Union Muslim League's first women MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-fathima-thahiliya-becomes-iumls-maiden-woman-mla-3990979">Fathima Thahiliya</a> lighting a traditional lamp at a function, a prominent forum of Islamic scholars in Kerala has maintained that Islamic believers should keep off from practices like lighting traditional lamps being followed by other religions.</p><p>A meeting of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulamma the other day discussed the matter and observed that lighting a traditional lamp is widely considered a ritual followed by a non-Muslim religion. Hence indulging in such acts would be considered as going against the Islamic faiths and beliefs.</p><p>The meeting also observed that lighting lamps for the purpose of spreading light in a room need not be considered as an act against Islamic beliefs, according to Samastha mouthpiece 'Suprabhatham'.</p>.No restriction on women to enter mosques, AIMPLB tells Supreme Court.<p>Even as the meeting did not mention the name of the IUML MLA, the discussion came up in view of the row over the MLA lighting the lamp.</p><p>Thahiliya, who won the elections from Perambra in Kozhikode, lit the traditional lamp during the inauguration of a women's mess the other day. It had triggered a debate with many backing the MLA, while many, especially Islamic scholars, flaying the MLA. </p><p>Earlier there were instances of ministers and MLAs from IUML keeping off from lighting lamps at functions.</p>