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'Against Islamic beliefs': Scholars' body objects to MLA Fathima Thahiliya lighting traditional lamp

Islamic believers should keep off from practices like lighting traditional lamps being followed by other religions, critics said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:03 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiaKozhikodeIUML

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