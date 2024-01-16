AI camera project: Kerala HC allows govt to pay second tranche of Rs 11cr to Keltron

Kochi: The Kerala government has been permitted by the High Court here to release the second installment of over Rs 11crore to state-run electronics company Keltron for installing and operating artificial intelligence (AI) cameras aimed at detecting traffic violations and reducing road accidents.

A bench of Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun allowed the state to release the second installment as the first tranche of Rs 11 crore had already been paid, the cameras were installed, were working and challans were being issued.

"The fact that the first installment has already been released, is admitted by all. Hence, we pass the following order: Keeping in view of the fact that cameras have already been installed by concerned respondents which are working and challans have been issued, we permit the state authorities to release the second installment to the tune of Rs 11,79,11,440 in favour of KELTRON," the bench observed.