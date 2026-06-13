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Air Arabia flight to Kozhikode diverted to Kochi after technical snag, lands safely

There were 170 passengers, nine infants and crew members on board.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsKeralaKozhikodeflightCochin International Airporttechnical issue

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