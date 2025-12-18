<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode with 160 passengers made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday due to issues involving its landing gear and tyre failure.</p>.<p>The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that it successfully facilitated the safe emergency landing of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.</p>.Air India Express to launch Varanasi-Bangkok flights.<p>The aircraft landed safely at 09:07 am under full emergency conditions, it said.</p>.<p>"All emergency services were activated in advance, and there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Post-landing inspection confirmed that both right-side tyres had burst," a CIAL spokesperson said in the statement.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the runway was cleared and released for operations, the statement added. </p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>