Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

The aircraft landed safely at 09:07 am under full emergency conditions, official said.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 05:05 IST
India NewsKeralaAviationKozhikodeJeddahAir India ExpressCochin International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us