Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returns back within 2 hrs due to technical issue

<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a technical issue, airport sources said.</p>.<p>Sources said that the aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return.</p>.<p>"The flight landed safely in Kannur. We will know what the problem is hereafter," according to the sources.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>