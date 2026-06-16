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Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returns back within 2 hrs due to technical issue

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsJeddahkannurAir India Expresstechnical issue

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