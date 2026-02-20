Menu
Alappuzha Medical College admits possible surgical lapse after forceps found in woman’s abdomen

The doctors said it was a major surgery in which over three kilograms of tumour were removed and ruled out the possibility of the artery forceps having remained in the body from an earlier surgery.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:26 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsKeralahealthMedical

