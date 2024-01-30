All get death sentence in BJP leader's murder case in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Fourteen activists of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) were sentenced to death on Tuesday in connection with the murder of BJP-OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan at Alappuzha district in Kerala in 2021 December.



A local court at Mavelikara in Alappuzha pronounced the landmark judgment in which the conspirators were also awarded death sentences. All the 15 accused in the case were earlier found guilty by the court. Since one of the accused did not appear before the court on Tuesday, his sentence was reserved by the court.



Sreenivasan was the victim of back to back political killings at Alappuzha. While PFI's political arm SDPI's state secretary K S Shan was murdered on 2021 December 18 evening allegedly by RSS activists, Renjith Sreenivas was killed with in 12 hours on the the next day. Charge-sheet in the Shan murder was also already filed. Prior to Shan's murder, RSS activist Nandukrishnan was murdered allegedly by SDPI-PFI activists in the district in 2021 February.