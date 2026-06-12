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Allegation of access to actor assault case memory card: Kerala High Court seeks government's stand

The survivor has sought a fresh probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), supervised by the High Court, into the alleged leak of the contents of the memory card and pendrive.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsKerala High Court

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