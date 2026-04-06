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Alone with fireflies: Kerala woman trekker survives in forest for 4 days by drinking stream water

She emerged from the wild not with fear, but with a story etched in resilience and quiet wonder.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsKeralaTrekking

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