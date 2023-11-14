Aluva rape and murder case: Kerala court sentences convict to death

Thiruvananthapuram: A migrant worker, found guilty of brutally raping and killing a five-year-old girl from a migrant family in Kochi, Kerala, was sentenced to death by a court in Kochi on Tuesday.

Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, was awarded the death sentence under IPC section 302 and life-term sentences for five other offences under the POCSO Act.

The court pronounced him guilty on November 4. The victim's parents pleaded for a death sentence for the culprit.