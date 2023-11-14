Aluva rape and murder case: Kerala court sentences convict to death

Thiruvananthapuram: A migrant worker, found guilty of brutally raping and killing a five-year-old girl from a migrant family in Kochi, Kerala, was sentenced to death by a court in Kochi on Tuesday.
Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, was awarded the death sentence under IPC section 302 and life-term sentences for five other offences under the POCSO Act.
The court pronounced him guilty on November 4. The victim's parents pleaded for a death sentence for the culprit.
The death sentence in the child abuse and murder case was announced on Children's Day. The conviction came 110 days after the incident.
The brutal incident occurred on July 28 near Aluva on the outskirts of Kochi. The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker couple from Bihar, was abducted by the culprit, who offered her sweets. Subsequently, she was brutally raped and murdered, with her body abandoned among garbage. The body was recovered the next day.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar told the media that swift police action helped in nabbing the culprit, revealed to be a habitual offender and a paedophile.
Special prosecutor Mohan Raj mentioned that the death sentence would be subject to the concurrence of the upper court. In addition to the death sentence, the culprit was given five life terms and 49 years of sentence on 12 other charges.