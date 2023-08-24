Home
Kerala

Amid drunken brawl, Kerala Police officer beats friend to death; held

The incident took place on Aug 23 in Mayyil village, Kannur district.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 08:37 IST

A 55-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend, a police officer, during a drunken brawl, police said here on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Mayyil village on Wednesday night.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station, was taken into custody for allegedly beating to death his friend Sajeevan.

"They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals," a police officer told PTI.

Police said they both got drunk at the house of Dineshan, who was on leave.

During the brawl, it seems like Dineshan took a piece of firewood and hit Sajeevan on the head, police said, adding they took the latter to a hospital but could not save him.

(Published 24 August 2023, 08:37 IST)
India News Kerala Crime Kerala Police

