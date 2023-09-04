Home
Homeindiakerala

Amid habeas corpus plea, man attempts suicide on Kerala High Court premises

Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, poice said.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 17:12 IST

A 31-year-old man attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on the premises of the Kerala High Court here on Monday, police said.

Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, they said.

Hailing from Thrissur, the man was shifted to a hospital here. He is said to be out of danger, police said.

The incident occurred while a bench comprising Justices Anu Sivaraman and C Jayachandran was considering the habeas corpus petition moved by the parents of the woman who was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Vishnu.

She was produced before the court after her parents filed the petition.

The woman decided to go with her family after the court gave one hour time to her for discussing the matter with her parents.

Sources said Vishnu, who is already married, was living with the woman for some time.

He allegedly made the suicide bid after the court allowed the woman to go with her parents.

The people present on the court premises took him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

(Published 04 September 2023, 17:12 IST)
India NewsKeralaSuicideKerala High Court

