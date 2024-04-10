Amid Kerala story row, church under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese screens Manipur documentary

On Monday, the Idukki Diocese offered an explanation that the movie was exhibited to teenagers allegedly as part of an intensive training programme to 'create awareness about love relationships and their consequences and dangers.'

Following the screening by the Idukki diocese, the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) units associated with the Thalassery archdiocese and the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church announced that they too would screen the controversial movie.