Amit Shah accuses Kerala CM of not paying heed to warnings on landslide; Pinarayi calls allegations 'baseless'

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: A blame game erupted over Wayanad disaster on Wednesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah blaming Kerala government for “not heeding” to prior warning sent as early as July 23 leading to vast devastation, a charge denied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite stating that the union government stands firm with Kerala in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy, Shah accused the state of not being alerted by the magnitude of the disaster and the arrival of nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. If they had acted on time, he said, several lives could have been saved.

His remarks in Rajya Sabha came as a couple of MPs like Raghav Chadha, Jebi Mather and AA Rahim demanded that early warning systems should have been there to warn states on such disasters.

Mather and Rahim alleged that there was no early warning system that could have come out in help for Kerala. Shah also made similar remarks in Lok Sabha.