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Homeindiakerala

AMMA turmoil grows as more women members quit after Shwetha Menon's resignation

Menon alleged that she was stepping down as she could not remain as a puppet towards attempts to take the association to the hands of people facing allegations.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKeralaAssociation of Malayalam Movie Artistes

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