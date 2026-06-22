AMMA turmoil grows as more women members quit after Shwetha Menon's resignation

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Trouble in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/association-of-malayalam-movie-artists">Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA)</a> has not ended with the resignation of the first woman-led executive committee as more women members are quitting the elite forum comprising the who is who of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mollywood">Mollywood</a>.</p>.<p>A day after the 17-member executive committee led by president Shwetha Menon announced her resignation, veteran actress Mallikka Sukumaran on Monday announced her resignation expressing solidarity with Menon. </p>.<p>Worsening the infights, Sukumaran alleged that actor Maala Parvathi played a key role in the moves against Menon led executive committee.</p>.<p>Menon had also quit her primary membership from AMMA as well. Actor Lakshmi Priya, who was vice president, also announced resignation from AMMA.</p>.<p>A move to bring a no-confidence motion against the executive committee and the allegations of incomplete financial statements presented at the general body meeting on Sunday had resulted in the simmering differences within the forum reaching the flashpoint.</p>.<p>Menon alleged that she was stepping down as she could not remain as a puppet towards attempts to take the association to the hands of people facing allegations. She also alleged planned moves against the executive committee by raising baseless allegations.</p>.<p>The panel led by Menon was elected in August last year after the executive committee headed by actor Mohanlal stepped down as many members including former general secretary Siddique were arraigned in sexual assault cases after the Hema committee report on the issues in the film industry came out.</p>.Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president Shwetha Menon, entire executive committee resign after stormy general body meeting.<p>An ad-hoc committee headed by actor-turned MLA Ramesh Pisharody was constituted by the general body on Sunday for running the association till a new executive committee is elected.</p>.<p>Trouble has been brewing in AMMA since 2017 following the actress assault case in which actor Dileep was an accused. A section of women had left the association then criticising the forum of protecting the accused and not the survivor.</p>.<p>The issues worsened after many prominent actors were arraigned in sexual assault cases after the Hema committee report was published. </p>.<p>Even as the panel headed by Menon was elected last year, there were differences among the members as well over issues like sponsorships. The differences between former joint secretary 'Drishyam' fame Ansiba Hassan and vice-president Lakshmipriya even ended up in police complaints recently.</p>.<p>Ansiba, who was joint secretary, had also tendered resignation earlier. She had also accused actor Tini Tom of making communally toned remarks against her.</p>.<p>The state government is not intervening into the trouble in AMMA citing that those were internal issues of the forum.</p>