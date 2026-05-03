<p>Thiruvananthapuram: One more IAS officer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> has been placed under suspension on charges of making statements in the media against the government.</p><p>N Prasanth, a 2007 batch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ias">IAS </a>officer, who is already under suspension on charges of making social media posts criticising incumbent chief secretary A Jayathilak and another IAS officer, was again suspended on Saturday.</p>.Kerala IAS officer suspended for public comments against government.<p>Recently another IAS officer, B Ashok, was also placed under suspension on charges of making statements in the media without government permission.</p><p>Prasanth had come out in the open against Jayathilak on many occasions and also made social media posts criticising him. He had even sought live streaming of his hearing as part of the disciplinary proceedings. </p>