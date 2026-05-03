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Another Kerala IAS officer suspended for statements in the media

Recently another IAS officer, B Ashok, was also placed under suspension on charges of making statements in the media without government permission.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsKeralaIAS office

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