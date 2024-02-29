Another prime accused in veterinary student death case in Kerala nabbed by police

Wayanad (Kerala): One of the main accused in the case relating to the death of a student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here was caught by police in Palakkad district on Thursday.

A senior officer of Wayanad district police said the statement of the accused was being recorded and thereafter, he would be formally arrested.

On Wednesday, six out of the 18 accused in the case were arrested. However, they were not among the 12 main accused in the case.

The death of 20-year-old Siddharthan on February 18 has stirred up the political waters in the state with the Congress and then the BJP blaming the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing SFI of beating the young man to death.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, state Law Minister P Rajeev today said the government will take strict action irrespective of which organisation the accused belong to.