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Antique ornaments worth Rs 2 crore stolen from palace in Thiruvananthapuram

A senior member of the family Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi filed a police petition alleging that as many as 12 pieces of various types of ornaments went missing from her almirah.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuram

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