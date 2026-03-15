<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Antique ornaments worth around Rs 2 crore went missing from the palace of erstwhile Travancore royal family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>.</p><p>A senior member of the family Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi filed a police petition alleging that as many as 12 pieces of various types of ornaments went missing from her almirah. </p><p>After the missing of the ornaments came to her notice last November, she enquired about it in the family. Since there was no information, the matter was reported to the local police on Friday. An FIR was registered on Saturday.</p>.Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>The missing ornaments include 'Naga padam' chain and earring, gold chain with pearls and corals, anklets with black pearls and gold beads, gold locket with Sree Padmanabhaswamy's image and various types of bangles.</p><p>The palace situated at Kowdiar in the city has around 150 rooms. The premises spread over acres of land.</p><p>A police team led by an assistant commissioner of police has started an investigation. </p><p>Statements of the other family members staying in the palace as well as workers will be recorded. </p>