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'Appointment order sent via pigeon?': Exam in 2005, Kerala man only gets government job letter after retirement age in 2026

'Did the government send the appointment letter via a walking pigeon? Bro applied during the Orkut era and got the job in the AI era,' netizens reacted.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Appointment order sent via pigeon?': Applied in 2005, Kerala man only gets government job letter at age of 61

In one line
A Kerala man received his government job appointment letter 21 years after applying, at age 61.
Key points
Two-decade wait
Abdul Majeed applied for a Kerala PSC post in 2005 but only received his appointment letter in 2026, long after the rank list lapsed.
Late-life confirmation
After turning 60, Majeed had given up hope, but unexpectedly received confirmation of his selection this year.
Public reaction
Social media users reacted with a mix of relief and humour, highlighting the absurdity of the delay.
Key statistics
2005
Year of application
2008
Year rank list expired
61
Age at appointment
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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