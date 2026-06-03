'Appointment order sent via pigeon?': Exam in 2005, Kerala man only gets government job letter after retirement age in 2026

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A Kerala man received his government job appointment letter 21 years after applying, at age 61.
Key points
• Two-decade wait
Abdul Majeed applied for a Kerala PSC post in 2005 but only received his appointment letter in 2026, long after the rank list lapsed.
• Late-life confirmation
After turning 60, Majeed had given up hope, but unexpectedly received confirmation of his selection this year.
• Public reaction
Social media users reacted with a mix of relief and humour, highlighting the absurdity of the delay.
Key statistics
2008
Year rank list expired
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:52 IST