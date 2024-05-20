As LDF govt hits 3-yr mark, CM Vijayan highlights feats of Kochi Water metro, highways, industrial growth

"It is the support given by the people that gives energy and motivation to the government to make all this possible. Despite the attempts of many forces to isolate the state and put it in crisis, we are able to overcome it all because the government and the people stand hand-in-hand with each other," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said that even when communalism and sectarianism subjugated many regions, the state under Left rule was able to set an example for others by upholding the greatness of democracy, religious harmony, and humanity.

"We express gratitude to all who supported us in advancing this development model and strengthening Kerala's secular fabric, even when we encountered numerous hurdles. Let’s stay united and rally forward for a brighter tomorrow of enhanced democracy, unity, and prosperity," he said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the chief minister shared sweets at the office, joined by Chief Secretary Venu V and other officials.