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Assembly Elections 2026 | West Bengal, Assam polls lead to labour scarcity in Kerala

Industry sources say that unlike the previous elections, the flow of migrant workers for casting votes was quite high this time, especially those from West Bengal and Assam.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsKeralamigrant workers

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