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Homeindiakerala

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president Shwetha Menon, entire executive committee resign after stormy general body meeting

The development comes amid simmering differences within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, over a range of issues that have surfaced in recent months.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 20:22 IST
India NewsAMMAMalayalam Movies

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