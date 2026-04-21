<p>Thiruvananthapuram: At least 13 persons were killed and many body parts recovered following a massive explosion at a firework making unit associated with the famed Thrissur Pooram festival of Kerala on Tuesday.</p><p>The explosion took place at the unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur city. It was engaged in making fireworks for the Thrissur pooram festival scheduled to be held on April 27 as well as the sample fireworks scheduled to be held on April 24.</p><p>Among the injured, the condition of many persons, including the licensee of the firework unit Satheesan, was stated to be critical. Search operation in the mishap area was progressing late into the night as many workers could not be traced.</p>.Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Palghar firecracker unit .<p>Many body parts were recovered from the paddy fields around the firework unit. Fire and rescue service personnel were carrying out searches in nearby ponds and canals also.</p><p>Since the bodies recovered were in a charred condition, identity and gender could not be confirmed yet. The injured include three women.</p><p>There were around 40 workers in the unit. Some of them reportedly went out for drinking water and taking rest after having lunch when the mishap occurred.</p><p>The firework unit was functioning in a large area in the middle of paddy fields. Houses located more than 500 meters from the unit also suffered massive damages like window glasses crumbling and tiled roofs collapsing. Some residents also suffered minor injuries from the crumbled glass pieces.</p>.Tamil Nadu firecracker unit blast: Rs 5.5 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of deceased.<p>District collector Shikha Surendran said that the identity of the bodies need to be examined by conducting DNA tests. A forensic team would be carrying out extensive examinations in the region. </p><p>The explosion took place by around 3.30 pm. But it took several hours to completely put out the fire owing to frequent explosions. The frequent explosions also posed risk to the rescue personnel. The unit was making fireworks for Thiruvambadi Devaswom, which is one of the two main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram. </p><p>Even as the exact reason for the explosion was not yet known, severe hot climate was suspected to be a reason. Some workers who escaped with minor injuries reportedly gave such statements to the government authorities. The revenue divisional officer is conducting a preliminary inquiry.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the explosion and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured.</p><p>Government sources said that five bodies and body parts of three persons have been recovered so far. </p><p>As directed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, many ministers and senior officials rushed to the spot to coordinate the rescue and relief measures. A review of the conduct of the Thrissur pooram would also be held.</p><p>The Thrissur explosion happened just a day after 23 workers, including 16 women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Kerala had witnessed a major firework mishap on 2016 April 10 at Puttingal temple in Kollam that claimed 110 lives. Even then, moves to impose stringent safety norms for fireworks often face stiff resistance from various quarters.</p>