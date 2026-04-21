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At least 13 killed in explosion at Thrissur firework making unit in Kerala, several others injured

Search operation in the mishap area was progressing late into the night as many workers could not be traced.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsKeralaFireThrissurExplosions

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