<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala is stepping up the allegation that the reports that the patry's student activists attacked health minister Veena George on Wednesday was a lie, as no convincing video of attack towards the minister came out yet. </p><p>Congress offices at various parts of the state were attacked by CPI(M) activists after the health minister was allegedly attacked by Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists at Kannur railway station on Wednesday.</p>.Kerala Health Minister hurt during protest by opposition activists; CM condemns.<p>Even as CPI(M) leaders reiterated on Thursday that KSU workers attacked the minister with the intention of murdering, it was learnt that the police were yet to recover any video footage of KSU activists physically attacking the minister. </p><p>Though CPI(M) senior leader M V Jayarajan came out with a video footage citing that a man with black cloth could be seen close to the minister during the melee, Congress activists countered by citing that it was the minister's security personnel in black dress. </p><p>Congress camps were also pointing out that police personnel were seen forcefully preventing the minister as she went towards the KSU activists challenging them.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticised that CPI(M) leaders were spreading lies. The police registered against the KSU activists based on those lies. The CPI(M) and the health minister were trying to deviate attention from the serious lapses of the state public health sector, he said.</p><p>Youth Congress activists unleashed a campaign offering rewards to those producing any evidence for the minister being attacked. Congress also launched a cyber attack against the minister with video footage of the incident.</p><p>The minister is under treatment at the Pariyaram government medical college hospital in Kannur. A medical bulletin said that there was relief in the radiating pain on her right arm and back of head caused by neck injury. It did not require any emergency surgical procedures. But she is not advised to travel and hence would remain at the hospital.</p>