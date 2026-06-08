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Attempt to abduct passenger, loot gold foiled; 13 arrested in Kerala's Malappuram

Two cars and two motorcycles reportedly used by the gang were also seized.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 06:22 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeMallapuram

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