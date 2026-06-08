Attempt to abduct passenger, loot gold foiled; 13 arrested in Kerala's Malappuram

<p>Police have foiled an alleged attempt to abduct a person who arrived from abroad and rob him of gold and cash at Karipur airport near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>'s Mallapuram, officials said on Monday.</p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that 13 persons were arrested in links to the case.</p><p>Two cars and two motorcycles reportedly used by the gang were also seized.</p><p>The FIR stated that the accused had assembled outside the airport with the intention of abducting a passenger identified as Subair, who was arriving from abroad, and robbing him of the gold and money in his possession.</p>.Theft accused arrested at Mangaluru Central Railway Station: Gold worth Rs 13 lakh seized.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation and arrested the accused from the premises of the airport at around 10 pm on Sunday, officials informed.</p><p>Police said the arrested were natives of Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in Kerala and Kodagu district in Karnataka.</p><p>Examination of the mobile phones seized from the accused revealed that more members were involved in the conspiracy and had fled after noticing the presence of police personnel at the airport, officials said.</p>.Udupi: Three inter-state thieves arrested; gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 37.87 lakh recovered.<p>Investigators also found that the gang possessed photographs and other details of Subair.</p><p>Police said they are also examining whether the passenger was carrying smuggled gold.</p><p>Several incidents involving the abduction of suspected gold smugglers and the robbery of gold and cash have been reported at Karipur airport in the past, officials said.</p><p>Karipur police have registered a case of dacoity and are investigating the matter.</p><p>The arrested persons will be produced before a court soon as part of the remand proceedings, police added.</p>