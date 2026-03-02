Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Attukal Pongala sending yet another 'Kerala story' of communal harmony

It has been an usual scene that mosques and churches open their premises and offer facilities to lakhs of women who converge around the temple to offer pongala.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewstempleCommunal harmonyAttukal Devi Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us