Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Backed by the masses, Kerala CM Satheesan remains formidable despite missing home ministry

Mass support continues to be the biggest strength of Satheesan even as his opponents managed to get a dominance in the cabinet formation.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndiaV D SatheesanKerala CM

Follow us on :

Follow Us