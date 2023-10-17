Banana-selling fundraiser to help those hit by Kerala's SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project

Thiruvananthapuram: Plantains planted by agitators as part of protest against the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala are turning out to be a fundraiser to help those hit by the project.

As part of the stir against the rail project, the anti-rail action council had planted plantain trees across the state on last World Environment Day as a mark of protest against the ruling left-front MLAs who allegedly did not hear their plight.

As the trees produced bananas, the action council decided to make it a fundraiser to help those badly hit by the proposed project. Hence they decided to pool funds through an auctioning of the bananas.

In the first such fundraiser held in Thrissur district the other day, Rs. 60,250 was raised from banana bunch auctioning. The amount would be handed over to one Thankamma of Chenagannur in Alappuzha district who faced police action for laying demarcation stone at her one room house. The amount would be utilised for setting up a proper shelter for Thankamma, said the action council general convener S Rajeevan.