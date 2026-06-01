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Homeindiakerala

Bells ring, classrooms bloom as Kerala ushers in new academic year

According to official figures, more than 42 lakh students attended classes across the state, including over three lakh children who joined Class 1.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsKeralaSchoolsclassrooms

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