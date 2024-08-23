Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accuses Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith of misbehaving with her

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the row over the justice Hema committee report on the harassments faced by the women in Malayalam film industry, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that popular Malayalam film maker and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith had misbehaved with her when she came down for the audition for his film Paleri Manickam in 2009.

Mitra told a TV channel on Friday that Ranjith touched her inappropriately at a hotel in Kochi on the pretext of discussing about the film. She said that she got scared and left the place. She also decided not to do the film and was even denied a return flight ticket.