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Bengaluru hospital wall collapse: Kerala's Ramamangalam mourns tragic passing of 2 Kudumbashree workers in

The two were working with a Kudumbashree unit involved in making Amrutham Nutrimix being supplied to Anganwadis in the region.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsKeralawall collapseBowring Hospital

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