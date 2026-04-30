<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Smitha Raghu and Latha K K of Ramamangalam near Muvatupuzha on the suburbs of Kochi, who were among those <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/seven-dead-as-city-hospital-wall-collapses-after-rains-cm-announces-ex-gratia-of-rs-5-lakh-to-next-of-kin-3985569">killed in the wall collapse in Bengaluru</a> on Thursday, have been active members of a local unit of the Kudumbashree women empowerment mission at Ramamangalam for more than two decades.</p><p>The tragic death of the two has come as a rude shock to the many in the panchayat who were having high regards for the sincere work being carried out by them.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse | From stillness to screams: A mortuary worker's race to save lives.<p>Smitha, 47, was even the key breadwinner for her family comprising seven members, including elderly parents, whereas Latha, 57, who was unmarried, was staying along with her mother and brothers in a joint family.</p><p>The two were working with a Kudumbashree unit involved in making Amrutham Nutrimix being supplied to Anganwadis in the region.</p><p>"The two have been very actively involved in the activities of Kudumbashree over the last two decades. Six members from the unit were part of the team that went for the Bengaluru tour. It was their long pending wish to have a flight journey and they saved money from their earnings for the purpose," a district Kudumbashree official said.</p>.Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Lokayukta to book Chief Secretary, GBA Chief commissioner and top officials in Suo Motu case.<p>According to Smitha's neighbours, her loss would put the family in deep crisis not just emotionally, but financially too. Her husband was having health issues and hence could not do hard jobs. The couple has three children and they are also taking care of their elderly parents. Smitha used to be the strong pillar of the family.</p><p>Their bodies will be kept at the panchayat hall for the public to pay last respects.</p>