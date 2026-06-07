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Homeindiakerala

Benny Thomas, brother-in-law of Kerala minister Sunny Joseph, resigns amid nepotism row

Even as Joseph, who is also Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, had earlier justified the appointment citing that Thomas was a known Congress activist and two time panchayat president.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsNepotism

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