Benny Thomas, brother-in-law of Kerala minister Sunny Joseph, resigns amid nepotism row

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>power minister Sunny Joseph's brother-in-law Benny Thomas resigned from the post of the minister's additional private secretary in view of nepotism row. </p><p>Even as Joseph, who is also Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, had earlier justified the appointment citing that Thomas was a known Congress activist and two time panchayat president. </p> .Congress in Kerala on defensive over nepotism and 'vindictive transfer' allegations.<p>But the CPM stepped up nepotism allegation especially since the Congress had raised a series of nepotism allegations against the previous CPM government. </p><p>Hence Thomas was forced to tender resignation. He gave the resignation to Chief Minister V D Satheesan. </p>