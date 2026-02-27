Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Better to make things which promote peace, love: Priyanka Gandhi on 'The Kerala Story 2'

A single judge bench of the Kerala High Court had on Thursday stayed the release of the controversial film for 15 days.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:03 IST
CongressKeralaPriyanka GandhiKerala NewsThe Kerala Story

Follow us on :

Follow Us