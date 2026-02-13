<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the AICC making party MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/shashi-tharoor-india-functions-best-as-a-united-whole-north-and-south-need-each-other-3485704">Shashi Tharoor</a> a co-chairman of the campaign committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, the party seems to be trying to address his concerns of being sidelined by the party.</p><p>The AICC has ensured a mix of senior leaders, youngsters and women in the campaign committee chaired by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and manifesto committee chaired by MP Benny Behanan.</p><p>Tharoor's key issue with the party was that he was being sidelined and not being given due consideration. The four time MP from Thiruvananthapuram recently held talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>Even as there were speculations that Tharoor could be made chairman of either the campaign committee or manifesto committee, Congress leaders pointed out that Tharoor used to have many other commitments owing to his elite profile. Hence he would not be unhappy over being made the co-chairman.</p><p>Moreover, being one of the senior most leaders of the Congress in Kerala as well as a seasoned leader with good personal rapports, Chennithala would be able to coordinate the campaign activities effectively. One of the key responsibilities of the campaign committee chairman is to mobilize funds and other resources for the party, which Chennithala could easily do.</p><p>Even as Benny Behanan is now made the manifesto committee chairman, there are chances that he might be given the charge of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president as the incumbent president Sunny Joseph is likely to contest again from Peravoor in Kannur.</p><p>Even as Congress MP Anto Antony was also expecting some key roles, the allegations against him over connections with Sabarimala gold heist accused and financial allegations were learnt to have played the spoil sport.</p>.Congress appoints Ramesh Chennithala chairman, Shashi Tharoor co-chairman of campaign committee for Kerala polls.<p>Meanwhile, the Congress is trying to take an early bird advantage by getting ready for the elections by the time the elections are formally announced. The party leadership meeting scheduled to be held on Feb 16 is likely to make further progress in candidate selection and seat sharing with coalition partners. The party is likely to finalise all candidates by March 7, the day on which the ongoing state wide yatra led by opposition leader V D Satheesan ends in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p><strong>Members of campaign committee</strong></p><p>Ramesh Chennithala (chairman), Shashi Tharoor (co-chairman), Shafi Parambil (convenor), Hibi Eden, Roji M John, C R Mahesh, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Ramya Haridas, M Liju and Deepthi Mary Varghese.</p><p><strong>Members of manifesto committee</strong></p><p>Benny Behanan (chairman), Kodikunnil Suresh (co-chairman), Dean Kuriakose, Jebi Mather.</p>