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Bird flu in Kerala: 5,961 domestic birds to be culled

The Animal Husbandry Department has deployed rapid response teams to carry out culling operations within a one-kilometre radius of the epicentre.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsKeralahealthBird Flu

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